MIDDLETON, Wis. – Estela Alesna Ohlrogge, known by many as “Lalay,” age 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Lalay was born to Colonel Dioscoro Alesna and Esperanza Alesna on April 29, 1958, in Cebu City, Philippines. Lalay remembered her childhood as a happy time, filled with memories made in the family home on Jakosalem Street that was always full of her close-knit siblings and extended family members. She fondly reminisced on family trips to the beach with 10+ people in her father’s jeep. After graduating from Colegio Inmaculada de la Concepción, Lalay graduated from the University of San Carlos in Cebu City with a degree in Commerce. Lalay made lifelong friends wherever she worked, including her first job at Bancom Corporation. At the encouragement of her older sister, Lalay took a leap of faith, leaving her family in Cebu to begin working at the Philippine Refugee Processing Center (PRPC) in Bataan, Philippines in 1984.

There, she was trained to be an English as a Second Language teacher and taught classes to Vietnamese, Laotian, and Cambodian women and children. She was equally beloved by her students as she was by her co-teachers. Not only did Lalay discover her love of teaching at the PRPC, but there she also met Paul Ohlrogge. It did not take Lalay and Paul long to know that they had met their perfect match. After a short six-month courtship, Lalay and Paul were married on Oct. 10, 1987, at Sacred Heart Parish in Cebu City. Paul and Lalay continued working in Bataan following their wedding and in 1989, they welcomed their first child, daughter Ruth. Paul recalls that Lalay was instantly “a natural” at being a mother.

Lalay and Paul moved to Edwardsville, Ill., in 1990 and in 1991, they had their son, Peder. Lalay, Paul, and their children settled into a farmette in the township of Vermont, Wis., in 1992. Although far from the tropical Philippines, Lalay loved life in the Wisconsin countryside. She loved picking berries to make jam, cooking vegetables from the garden, and curling up next to the woodburning stove on cold winter nights. She especially relished walking through the family marsh, prairie, and tree plantation on their property with Paul and their children and shared many beautiful photos of nature for others to enjoy. Lalay also treasured the many friendships she made with neighbors and friends in Vermont and the greater Wisconsin Heights community. Many of these friends graciously drove Lalay to her lung cancer treatments at UW Hospital when she was first diagnosed.

Lalay was beloved by her family near and far, and she valued family time together more than anything else. Here in Wisconsin, she looked forward to Saturday coffee dates with the Ohlrogges, hosting the Thanksgiving meal, and picking out Christmas presents for her children, nieces, and nephews. Lalay also maintained strong relationships with her family in the Philippines, despite the distance. Lalay, Paul, Ruth, and Peder made many trips back to the Philippines together, where they spent time with Lalay’s dear parents, siblings, nieces, and nephews. Many special memories were made during these family trips, and Lalay’s children are grateful she instilled in them the importance of staying connected to these roots. Lalay also kept these roots alive through her delicious cooking of traditional Filipino food. Her family was blessed to share many meals together and especially looked forward to her chicken adobo, pancit bihon, puto and tsokolate, and mung bean soup.

When Ruth and Peder were in middle school, Lalay went back to school to pursue a degree in Elementary Education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She seamlessly juggled commuting daily, attending classes, and writing lesson plans while also attending her children’s sporting events and cooking for her family. She was truly a “Super Mom.” Lalay graduated from UW-Platteville summa cum laude in 2003. Lalay worked at Dodgeville Elementary School before serving as an interventionist at the Tower Rock Elementary School. Lalay loved her students and being part of the supportive Tower Rock staff. She was ever the lifelong learner and was constantly learning new ways to be an effective educator.

Lalay had a way with words. She read constantly and was a skilled writer, having published numerous devotions. Her parents and siblings looked forward to the letters and emails describing her life in Wisconsin and the updates about her children.

Lalay held a deep and unwavering faith, and she engaged in fellowship and service both in the Philippines and in Wisconsin. Lalay cherished her time with the PLUS stewardship program in Cebu. She was an active member of Vermont Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday School when her children were young, raising money for the world malaria fund, coordinating Vermont’s volunteers at the food pantry, and loving the people of the congregation. Lalay and Paul were also involved in the Wisconsin Microfinance Project Philippines, a program started after the devastating typhoon six years ago. She was proud to be a part of this effort that provides loans to poor women on the island of Bohol, her mother’s home. Lalay and Paul also are loyal supporters of an orphanage in Cebu City.

Lalay’s friends and family will miss her welcoming, easygoing, and patient personality; her thoughtful kindness; her sense of humor and quick wit; and especially calm spirit. When one thinks of Lalay, it is impossible to imagine her without a smile on her face.

Lalay’s time on earth was far too short. Her unexpected death took away from her the retirement opportunity to spend extended time in the Philippines with Paul and her family. She and her family were especially looking forward to celebrating Lalay’s father’s 100th birthday this September.

Lalay is survived by her loving husband, Paul, of 32 years; daughter, Ruth (Alex Roethler); son Peder; father, Dioscoro; sisters, Diosan Alesna, Emma (Gilbert) Llanto, Evelyn Alesna and Elizabeth (Domeng) Leonida; and brothers, Dioscoro (Aida) Alesna, Jr., Dani (Maribel) Alesna, Deogenes (Haydee) Alesna and David (Bellaflor) Alesna. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Alice Ohlrogge; sisters-in-law, Anna Ohlrogge and Jane Simpson; brother-in-law, Jim Ohlrogge; and many nieces and nephews who adored her. She was preceded in death by her mother, Esperanza Alesna; father-in-law, James Ohlrogge; niece, Angel Alesna; and nephew, Ariel Llanto.

