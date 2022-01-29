Reports: Tom Brady to retire from NFL after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl wins

by Kyle Jones

AP FILE 2012 — Tom Brady throws for a record-tying six touchdown passes, five in the first half and three to Rob Gronkowski, to lead the New England Patriots to a 45-10 win over Tim Tebow and the Denver Broncos in the divisional playoffs. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signals to his bench during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL.

ESPN first reported the news, which Brady’s business account confirmed in a Twitter post on Saturday.

7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/GcJDqTt9fj — TB12sports (@TB12sports) January 29, 2022

The Buccaneer quarterback spent 22 seasons in the league, after being drafted in the sixth round by the Patriots in 2000.

Brady won 7 Super Bowls and 5 Super Bowl MVPs during his career. He was named league MVP 3 times. He holds the NFL record for most quarterback wins, most career passing completions, most career passing touchdowns, and most career passing yards.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Brady played his final game last week, losing to the LA Rams.

