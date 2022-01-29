Reports: Tom Brady to retire from NFL after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl wins

Kyle Jones,
Posted:
Updated:
by Kyle Jones
Djokovic’s Visa Revoked Again, Faces Deportation; Biden Program Targets 15,000 Bridges; And More
AP FILE

2012 — Tom Brady throws for a record-tying six touchdown passes, five in the first half and three to Rob Gronkowski, to lead the New England Patriots to a 45-10 win over Tim Tebow and the Denver Broncos in the divisional playoffs.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signals to his bench during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL.

ESPN first reported the news, which Brady’s business account confirmed in a Twitter post on Saturday.

The Buccaneer quarterback spent 22 seasons in the league, after being drafted in the sixth round by the Patriots in 2000.

Brady won 7 Super Bowls and 5 Super Bowl MVPs during his career. He was named league MVP 3 times. He holds the NFL record for most quarterback wins, most career passing completions, most career passing touchdowns, and most career passing yards.

Brady played his final game last week, losing to the LA Rams.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

More Top Stories