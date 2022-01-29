Reports: Tom Brady to retire from NFL after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl wins
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL.
ESPN first reported the news, which Brady’s business account confirmed in a Twitter post on Saturday.
7 Super Bowl Rings.
5 Super Bowl MVPs.
3 League MVP Awards.
22 Incredible Seasons.
Thank you for it all, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/GcJDqTt9fj
— TB12sports (@TB12sports) January 29, 2022
The Buccaneer quarterback spent 22 seasons in the league, after being drafted in the sixth round by the Patriots in 2000.
Brady won 7 Super Bowls and 5 Super Bowl MVPs during his career. He was named league MVP 3 times. He holds the NFL record for most quarterback wins, most career passing completions, most career passing touchdowns, and most career passing yards.
Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.
More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022
Brady played his final game last week, losing to the LA Rams.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.