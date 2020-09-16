ESPN names Lambeau Field best NFL stadium in the nation

GREEN BAY, Wis. — ESPN has ranked Lambeau Field, home to the Green Bay Packers, the best NFL stadium in the country.

The ranking, which was decided based on atmosphere, features, traditions, tailgating, location, cost and history, was shared Wednesday.

With the NFL opening two new stadiums this season, we ranked the other 28 venues on everything from tailgating to tradition. https://t.co/5Pn9Q7Bxqh — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 16, 2020



According to ESPN’s breakdown, Lambeau ranked first in the nation for atmosphere, traditions and history. It placed third for features and tailgating. While it ranked in the top three for five of seven categories, Lambeau’s location and cost were both ranked in the bottom half of NFL stadiums.

Lambeau’s history seemed to play a large role in its first-place ranking. ESPN praised Lambeau for being home to the “Ice Bowl” and the Packers’ runs to 15 division titles, nine conference titles and seven overall championships, four of which were Super Bowl titles.

However, NFL Nation reporters surveyed for the ranking said one part of Lambeau was better than the rest: the Lambeau Leap.

According to ESPN, Green Bay’s location, which is more than 100 miles from Milwaukee, is the reason Lambeau scored 27th in the nation for that metric.

