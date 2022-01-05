ESPN: Bucks head coach Budenholzer enters NBA’s health and safety protocols
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has entered the NBA’s health and safety COVID protocols, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
In a tweet, Wojnarowski said Budenholzer will miss at least Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.
He said top assistant Darvin Ham will serve as the acting head coach.
Bucks players Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen entered the COVID protocols Tuesday night.
The Bucks are 25-14 this season. Tipoff for Wednesday’s game is 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.
