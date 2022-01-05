ESPN: Bucks head coach Budenholzer enters NBA’s health and safety protocols

by Stephen Cohn

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has entered the NBA’s health and safety COVID protocols, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In a tweet, Wojnarowski said Budenholzer will miss at least Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

ESPN Sources: Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has entered Covid protocols and will miss tonight's game vs. Toronto. Top assistant Darvin Ham will be the acting head coach. Ham is considered one of the league's next wave of head coaches. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 5, 2022

He said top assistant Darvin Ham will serve as the acting head coach.

Bucks players Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen entered the COVID protocols Tuesday night.

The Bucks are 25-14 this season. Tipoff for Wednesday’s game is 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

