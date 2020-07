ESPN: Bucks close practice facility after Friday’s coronavirus test results

Melissa Kim by Melissa Kim

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “The Milwaukee Bucks have shut down the team’s practice facility after receiving results of a Friday round of coronavirus testing.”

The team has not publicly commented on those results, and it’s not clear who tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN also reports that the Bucks facility isn’t expected to reopen before the team leaves for Orlando on Thursday.

Comments

comments