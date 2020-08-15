Escaped Huber inmate arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle in Monroe

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MONROE, Wis. — Law enforcement officials arrested an escaped Huber inmate early Friday morning after he allegedly stole a vehicle while out on work release.

Police originally responded around 2:30 a.m. Friday to a business in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue for a report of a stolen vehicle. Matthew Schmid, 40, was identified as the suspect.

Roughly an hour later, a deputy with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office found the stolen vehicle in Evansville, Wisconsin.

The RCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found Schmid driving the vehicle. He was taken into the custody by the RCSO until deputies with the Green County Sheriff’s Office could take Schmid into custody and transfer him to the Green County Jail.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office charged Schmid with felony escape. The Monroe Police Department charged him with operating a vehicle without owner’s consent.

Schmid is being held in the Green County Jail as he awaits his initial court appearance.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments