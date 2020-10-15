Erwin Meier

Site staff by Site staff

COLUMBUS/BEAVER DAM—Erwin George “Erv” Meier age 84, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison.

He was born on February 22, 1936 in Columbus to Candidus and Frieda Helen Teresa Meier. After graduating from Columbus High School, Erv served in the U. S. Army. He was married to Elizabeth Louise Pick and had four children. Later in life he married Margaret (Bessette) Smith on December 21, 2013. Erv was employed at Meister Motors in Columbus for many years. He also worked at Patrick Ford and Countryside Ford in Columbus. Post retirement, he worked for Kwik Trip and the City of Columbus. Erv enjoyed farming, antiquing and LOVED to get away from it all with Tomahawk or Hayward as the destination, where he’d fish the time away.

Survivors include his wife Margaret of Beaver Dam; four children Bruce (Buffy) Meier, Pam (Roger) Palmer, Laurie Meier (Phil Graham) and Jeffrey Meier; ten grandchildren Jamie (Steve) Droz, Heidi (Jon) Stauffer, Tanner (Chelci) Meier, Haley (Julio Devora) Meier, Michael (Heather) Richardson, Marcus Meier (Cortney Dalby), Abby Ailes, Kendra Meier, Bowen Meier and Katie Meier; ten great grandchildren Mikayla, Austin, Aubree, Landon, Madison, Summer, Sylas, Hadley, Elena and Elizabeth; a sister Marion Frances Birkholz of Waupun; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers Carl, Harold, Gerhard, Harry and Joseph and two sisters Elizabeth Schultz and Hilda Poetter.

A private committal will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus. Rev. Garret Kau will officiate.