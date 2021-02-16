Erwin John Schmitz

Bear Valley – Snowing outside, surrounded with love from his wife and daughters, the clouds parted and the sun shined on Erwin John Schmitz, 89, as he entered into eternal peace on February 13, 2021.

On a snowy March 29, 1931, Erwin was born in Bear Valley, WI to Peter and Anna (Bissen) Schmitz, the youngest of 10 children. A graduate of Lone Rock High School 1949, he excelled in basketball, baseball and boxing. Erwin continued to play baseball for Lone Rock and Plain home talent teams, then played on St Kilian’s Church slow pitch team.

He married Mary Ann “Lindy” Hetzel on August 10, 1954 at St Luke’s Catholic Church, Plain, WI and lived in Bear Valley. Erwin loved being a dairy farmer, running the farm and Schmitz Bear Valley Cheese Factory with his 2 older brothers, Francis and Joe.

His greatest love was his wife, Lindy and 5 daughters. He shared his love of faith, farming, fishing, trapping, slow pitch, and basketball. Yearly fishing vacations up north were treasured moments.

He enjoyed attending sporting events, especially watching his girls play basketball, and later attending his grandchildren’s activities. He loved various road trips with family. Witnessing his grandson Fr. Scott ordained a deacon at St Peter’s Basilica in Rome was special.

Erwin is survived by Lindy, his wife of 66 years, his 5 daughters, Diane (Steve) Emerson, Jean (Mike) Tretow, Lynne (Bob) Tretow, Ann (Mark) Lins, Julie (Leonard) Barske. 14 grandchildren, Steven (Kim), Michael (Mary), Fr Scott, and Tim (Mandy) Emerson; Paul (Holly), Ryan, and Nick Tretow; Sarah, Matthew, Greg, and Paul Lins; Elizabeth, Jack, and Luke Barske. 6 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kaylie, and Jacob Emerson; Brianna, Caleb, and Jared Emerson. His brother Joe (Catherine) and sister-in-law Jean (Dick) Heiser, along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Gregory, Eva, Gertrude, Zita, Leonard, Rita, Francis, and Anna Marie.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Stafford Funeral Home, Richland Center from 9-11am. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held.

