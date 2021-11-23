Erwin J Ziemek

by Obituaries

Erwin J. Ziemek, 97 passed away at his home Thursday, November 18, 2021 with his family with him.

He is survived by his children Ed, Junior, Harry, Bob, Sharon, Kathleen, Carol, Diane, Theresa, and Chantell, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his siblings Barbara and Sandy.

Per his request no service will be held at this time.

