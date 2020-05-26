Ervin L. Forgy

Ervin L. Forgy, Ph.D.

Ervin LeRoy Forgy passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020, with wife Ruth Hammiller by his side.

Erv was born on January 19, 1942 in Knoxville, Iowa. His mother, Dorothy (Ellison) was a teacher and his father, Herman Forgy, was a truck driver. Erv has one sibling, sister Mary Lou Lee. Erv graduated from high school in Pleasantville, IA, and immediately enlisted in the Air Force and became a nuclear weapons specialist during the Vietnam War. Four years later, upon completing his Air Force duties, he began years of college studies, initially at the University of Iowa, then graduating from Colorado State University with a BS in Biology and Chemistry. He received a M.S. in Educational Administration at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He ultimately received a Ph.D. in Urban Education from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 1985.

Erv began his career in education as a teacher of biology, chemistry and Advanced Science in the Racine Unified School District, and was the President of the Racine Education Association. Erv went on to be an Assistant High School Principal in Port Washington (1977-1981), then a Principal of a K-8 school in Wilmot (1981-84), followed by years as a Superintendent of public schools in Albany (1984-87) and Lake Mills (1987-1991). Erv eventually returned to his love of teaching science at the largest high school in Milwaukee (Madison High School), where they soon discovered his talents as a school administrator and hired him to be an Asst. Principal until his retirement in 2007.

Over the years, Erv was also involved with many clubs and civic organizations, such as the Wilmot Kiwanis Club, Albany and Fort Atkinson Lions, Lake Mills Rotary Club, the Green County Board and the Lake Mills Library Board. Erv also initiated the Lake Mills AODA Program. Erv was a member of the First Congregational Church in Fort Atkinson and served on a few church committees. In his retirement years, he consistently was an usher at church, and often volunteered his wonderful cooking skills by making meals for seniors at the First Congregational Nutrition Center.

When not working, Erv was passionate about golf, reading and traveling. Erv has been to all 50 U.S. states, and a majority of countries around the world. He and Ruth went on extensive trips every summer, and once they both retired from education, they expanded their trip-taking to multiple times per year. Erv had a life-long goal of visiting all seven continents as part of his “bucket list”, and he was able to fulfill that list when he and Ruth completed a cruise to Antarctica at the beginning of February 2020. We are grateful for this blessing.

Erv is survived by his wife, Ruth Hammiller, his daughter Janell DeGennaro (who he had with ex-wife Ingrid Borhnstedt Thompson), son-in-law Darren DeGennaro, and grandchildren Madison (14), Dennis (13) and Hendrik (10).

Erv had many struggles with various health conditions over the years, but he was tough and dogged, and lived his life to the fullest, exactly as he wanted. May we all be so lucky to live such a full and vibrant life. Rest in Peace, Erv. You will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to First Congregational Church in Fort Atkinson, WI, Pleasantville Alumni Association in Pleasantville, IA, or a charity of your choice.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

