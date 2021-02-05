Ernest P. Stuber

Verona, WI – Ernest P. Stuber, age 96 passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at The Legacy at Noel Manor in Verona.

He was born in Brodhead, WI on January 24, 1925 the son of Fred and Emma (Banziger) Stuber. Ernie served in the United States Army during WWII and was awarded a Purple Heart after being wounded in Germany in 1945. On August 22, 1951 he was united in marriage to Doris Magnuson at the Salem Evangelical and Reformed Church in Verona. Ernie drove truck for Heartland Verona Gravel and later Yahara Materials for many years, and was a longtime member of the Teamsters Local 695. He was also a member of the St. James Lutheran Church in Verona, Masonic Lodge, and Order of the Eastern Star. During his retirement he volunteered many hours at the William S. Middleton VA Memorial Hospital. Ernest and his wife Doris also loved to travel, they visited all 50 states and made two trips to Norway along with seven trips to Switzerland.

Ernest is survived by his son David (Robin Weaver) Stuber, daughter Jane (Greg) Baker, grandsons Paul (Heather) Baker and Preston (Lindsey Douglass) Baker, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Doris, sister Ruth Wittwer, and brother Fred Stuber, Jr.

The family would like to thank the staffs of The Legacy at Noel Manor and Agrace Hospice, Inc. for their kind and compassionate care for Ernie over the past years.

Burial services with military honors were in Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison, WI.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville assisted the family.

