Erna Marie (Vogel) Stephenson

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Erna Marie Stephenson, age 95, passed away on May 24, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

Erna was born on February 15, 1925 in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of George C. and Erna S. Vogel. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1943. Erna married J. Keith Stephenson on February 1,1947.

Erna was filled with joy and love for her Lord. She was a life-long member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Madison and enjoyed calling church and family members to sing Happy Birthday. Music was her passion, and she sang in the church choir for over 80 years.

Erna is survived by her son Stephen (Christine) Stephenson and daughter Shari Stephenson of Madison; brother David Vogel of Stoughton; sisters Martha Boyer of Richmond, VA, Judy Engelbrecht of Waverly, IA, and Eleanor Koster of Canton, IL; granddaughters Samantha Watson and Priscilla Beckerdite; grandson Andrew Stephenson; and great grandchildren Mara and Ivan.

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Erna Vogel; infant sons Stephen and Greg; husband J. Keith Stephenson; daughter Linda Stephenson; grandson Jeremy Beckerdite; and brothers Howard, Harold, and George Vogel.

Erna has joined a new choir and is now singing her favorite hymns in heaven.

Special thanks to the staffs at Oak Park East and Agrace Hospice for taking such compassionate and loving care of our Mom!

Due to Covid-19, a private ceremony will be held with a celebration of life to follow when permitted.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257