Erna A. Crosby

Site staff by Site staff

Erna A. Crosby, age 98, died on Nov. 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Plain on Sept. 22, 1922, the daughter of the late John and Katherine (Decker) Alt and united in marriage to Orville Crosby on Apr. 22, 1948; he preceded her in death on July 6, 2006. Erna loved her family more than life itself. She spent much of her life caring for people and always putting others’ needs before her own. The best years of her life were spent at the family cottage on Lake Wisconsin.

Erna is survived by her children, Daniel (Sharon), Carol (George) Albright and Kathy (Jeff) Brickl of Sauk City, six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Theo Nelson and many special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville, son, Richard “Chub” and nine siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Nov. 6, 2020 at St. Aloysius Parish, Sauk City with Father Miguel Galvez presiding. Interment will follow in the St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities.

The family would like to thank Dr. Shultz and his nurse, Deb, and Kevin (Agrace) for their excellent care.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com