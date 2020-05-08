Carryout so they can carry on
Erin’s Snug Irish Pub
Mon-Sat 4pm-8pm
608-242-7616
www.erinssnug.com
$25 INDIVIDUAL
SALAD
Side House Salad
with choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
MAIN
Seafood Skewers
jumbo shrimp, sea scallops and Atlantic salmon, seasoned with garlic butter and lemon, skewered and grilled, served with asparagus and mushroom risotto
Grilled Walleye
grilled walleye filet, seasoned and grilled, topped with lemon caper glaze, served with asparagus and mushroom risotto
Smothered Ribeye
10 oz. ribeye seasoned and grilled to perfection, smothered with beef demi glaze, sauteed onions and mushrooms, served with asparagus and choice of potato
DESSERT
Guinness Chocolate Cake
Irish Creme Cheesecake
Brandy Old Fashioned Bread Pudding