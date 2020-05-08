Erin’s Snug Irish Pub

Mon-Sat 4pm-8pm

608-242-7616

www.erinssnug.com

$25 INDIVIDUAL

SALAD

Side House Salad

with choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

MAIN

Seafood Skewers

jumbo shrimp, sea scallops and Atlantic salmon, seasoned with garlic butter and lemon, skewered and grilled, served with asparagus and mushroom risotto

Grilled Walleye

grilled walleye filet, seasoned and grilled, topped with lemon caper glaze, served with asparagus and mushroom risotto

Smothered Ribeye

10 oz. ribeye seasoned and grilled to perfection, smothered with beef demi glaze, sauteed onions and mushrooms, served with asparagus and choice of potato

DESSERT

Guinness Chocolate Cake

Irish Creme Cheesecake

Brandy Old Fashioned Bread Pudding