Erin’s Snug Irish Pub

Mon-Sat 4pm-8pm
608-242-7616
www.erinssnug.com

$25 INDIVIDUAL

SALAD

Side House Salad
with choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

MAIN

Seafood Skewers
jumbo shrimp, sea scallops and Atlantic salmon, seasoned with garlic butter and lemon, skewered and grilled, served with asparagus and mushroom risotto

Grilled Walleye
grilled walleye filet, seasoned and grilled, topped with lemon caper glaze, served with asparagus and mushroom risotto

Smothered Ribeye
10 oz. ribeye seasoned and grilled to perfection, smothered with beef demi glaze, sauteed onions and mushrooms, served with asparagus and choice of potato

DESSERT

Guinness Chocolate Cake

Irish Creme Cheesecake

Brandy Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

 

