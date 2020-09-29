Eric Trump to visit Marathon County

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. — Eric Trump is coming to Wisconsin later this week as part of a Make America Great Again event.

Trump will visit Schuette Metals in Rothschild on Thursday. The Trump campaign website said the event will start at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump will also be making back-to-back campaign stops in Wisconsin on Saturday.

