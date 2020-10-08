Eric Trump to make 2 campaign stops in Wisconsin next week

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MILTON, Wis. — President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump will be back in Wisconsin next week to campaign for his father’s reelection.

The first Make America Great Again! event will take place in Menomonee Falls at the Village Bowl, according to the Trump campaign website. The event starts at 12:30 p.m., and doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Trump’s second stop will be in Milton at Diamond Assets. The event starts at 3 p.m., with doors opening at 2 p.m.

President Trump was scheduled to visit Janesville last weekend prior to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

At the time, Rock County officials urged Trump to reconsider, but health officials have yet to comment on his son’s scheduled trip to Milton.

