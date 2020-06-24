Eric R. Walser

STOUGHTON – Eric R. Walser, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 29, 1967, in Madison, the son of Richard and Ann Walser. He graduated from Middleton High School and went on to get a marketing degree from Madison College. Eric worked as an electrician for many years, although his true passion in life was in the great outdoors hunting and fishing. Eric felt most at home on his fishing boat or in a field with his hunting dogs. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and he will be remembered for his kindness and willingness to help others.

Eric is survived by his mother, Ann Walser; brothers, Kyle (Michelle) and Kent (Krista) Walser; his three nephews, Austin, Dillon and Collin; and two nieces, Brook and Madelyn.

A private burial was held on June 19, 2020, at the Historic First Lutheran Church.

A celebration of Eric’s life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials may be giving in Eric‘s name to the West Middleton Lutheran Church in c/o the Historic First Lutheran Church.

“Lives are like rivers: Eventually they go where they must. Not where we want them to.”

