Eric Blake Marquardt

DeForest – Eric B. Marquardt, age 46, after a long, courageous battle with cancer, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Agrace Hospice Fitchburg.

He was born on December 2, 1973 in St. Paul, MN, the son of Ralph and Amy (Panula) Marquardt. Eric attended Park High School in Cottage Grove, MN and later received his bachelor’s degree from Metropolitan State University. While in high school, Eric earned the lifetime Eagle Scout, the highest rank awarded in scouting. He married Rebecca Hansen and together were raising three boys. Eric was an active supporter of the DeForest Norske sports. Specifically volunteer coaching youth football.

Eric is survived by his wife, Rebecca; his sons, Isaiah, DomiNik and Chase; his parents, Ralph and Amy (Panula) of Cottage Grove, MN; sister, Kara (Erik) Bricker of Dallas, TX; step-niece, Maci Bricker; mother-in-law, Elaine Hansen; special pup, Chuy; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; uncle, Fr. Arne Panula; and father-in-law, Steve Hansen.

A private service will be held for family. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Eric’s name to the Carbone Cancer Center or to his Boys’ college/life fund.

