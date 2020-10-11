Eplegaarden busy with apple orchard and pumpkin patch visitors

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Eplegaarden Apple Orchard and Pumpkin Farm is inviting people to join them in picking apples and collecting pumpkins.

Although many fall activities are on hold due to social distancing, the 16 acres of apple orchards and 12 acres of pumpkin patches allow people to remain safe.

“I’m actually surprised, I would say 80% of people still wear masks when they’re up there even though it’s really spread out…but I think people are just starting to get used to it,” said Eplegaarden operator, Rami Aburomia.

He said they also adjusted their store, hoping to control the flow of people and keep everyone out. They don’t count attendees year to year, but he has noticed supplies of apple cider and donuts going quicker than usual.

“With everybody cooped up, they wanna get out and do something. You know, there’s not kids soccer games, at least that I know of, there’s no malls really that anyone wants to go to so it’s a great outdoor activity for everybody,” said Aburomia.

Although apple picking season is almost over, pumpkin patches remain in full swing. With no entrance charge, fall-lovers say its not just safe, but also easy and convenient.

“Coming out here was find, there was a lot of space for us to walk around and we can walk around with out mask off most of the time when there are no people,” said visitor Korianne Nolin, joined by kids.

With this past year being exceptionally dry, pumpkins are in even better condition than usual. For not not interested in pumpkins, Eplegaarden sells jams, maple syrup and other fall favorites.

