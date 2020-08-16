Epic Systems consolidating four departments into one division

MADISON, Wis. — In a Friday email to workers obtained by News 3 Now, Epic Systems announced plans to consolidate four of its departments into one larger division.

According to the email, the company said workers in End User Training, Implementation, Quality Assurance, and Technical Communications roles are now in Application Services.

“There will be positions in this new division for all staff from these teams, and training will be provided to help with the transition as you take on new responsibilities,” the email read. “This change will provide opportunities to go beyond current boundaries and develop broader expertise. Your added expertise will help our customers.

The email implied no jobs will be eliminated amid the consolidation.

Epic also said “more information will be provided to you in the coming weeks,” per the email.

The shakeup comes just days after Epic made headlines for its decision to bring a majority of its nearly 10,000 workers back to its Verona campus by September. Earlier this week, Epic announced plans to step away from that plan and allow workers to work from home through at least the end of 2020.

