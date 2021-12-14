Epic data research finds unvaccinated people more likely to be reinfected with COVID-19

VERONA, Wis. — Data collected by Epic Systems shows unvaccinated people are about 44 percent more likely than vaccinated people to get COVID-19 more than once, according to research released Tuesday.

Using data collected by hospitals and clinics using Epic software, researchers found the average reinfection rate for unvaccinated people was 2.3 per 10,000 people, compared to 1.6 per 10,000 vaccinated people. That means the data shows the vaccine helped prevent one reinfection for every 275 patients vaccinated over a period of a year.

Researchers say the data suggests that on top of the primary benefit of decreasing the severity of COVID-19 infection, the COVID vaccines appear to have a “modest” benefit in preventing reinfection. Those findings would be in line with previous research that found a decreased risk of reinfection in people who are vaccinated.

Overall, other studies have shown reinfection is rare, and severe reinfection resulting in hospitalization is even rarer.

The research is based on data from Epic’s Cosmos, which is a HIPAA-defined limited data set that includes more than 120 million patients from 141 organizations using Epic software, covering 832 hospitals and 13,421 clinics in all 50 states. The vaccination status of the people involved was verified with face-to-face encounters.

Epic says the study included two research teams, with each team including a clinician and research scientists who worked separately, but still came to similar conclusions.