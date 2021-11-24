Epic hosts ‘squash hunger’ event

VERONA, Wis. — Epic is looking to squash hunger by using just that — squash.

The healthcare record software company has previously teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank, but for the first time on Tuesday, they turned it into an employee event.

Staff members brought in donations and in return were able to pick up raffle tickets and a butternut squash.

In total, 7,000 locally-grown squashes were bought for the event.

“It’s just a fun way, like squash hunger, bring in your donations and also take home a memento of a squash,” Anna Green from Epic’s events team said. “We have squash stickers, butternut squash and… pumpkin bars.”

Those pumpkin bars were made by local non-profit Just Bakery in Madison.

All donations are going to Second Harvest.

