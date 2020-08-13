Epic backs off employee return, offers option to stay home through New Year

The largest private employer in the Madison area is fully backing off plans to bring nearly all employees back to its campus by Sept. 21.

In an email sent to employees Wednesday night, Epic Systems Founder and CEO Judy Faulkner informed her team anyone who wants to work from home can continue to do so through Dec. 31. News 3 Now obtained the email from an employee who asked to remain anonymous. Epic initially told its 9,000 employees in early August it was requiring them to return to in-person work by Fall.

“We paused our phased return to campus this past weekend in response to a letter from Public Health Madison and Dane County,” Faulker wrote.

Many Epic employees pushed back against the initial plan, taking to social and traditional media to voice their concerns over the decision. Sunday, the company announced it was still moving forward with a phased approach to have staff return to campus, but was no longer making its plan mandatory. Wednesday’s email appeared to remove any expectations of in-person work.

“We appreciate the constructive feedback from many of you,” Faulkner wrote. “We believe that in-person collaboration is important, and we look forward to a time when we can all be together again in person.”

Still, Faulkner stressed the Epic campus is a safe environment, ensuring individual offices for anyone who wants to work on-site and promising parents flexible schedule options.

