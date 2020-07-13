Environmental groups question Enbridge pipeline hearing

A coalition of environmental groups are complaining that the state Department of Natural Resources held a public hearing on Enbridge Inc.’s plans to reroute a northern Wisconsin pipeline prematurely.

Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge’s Line 5 runs from Superior to Sarnia, Ontario.

The company has agreed to the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s request to remove about 12 miles of pipeline from the tribe’s reservation. The DNR held a public hearing on the project on July 1.

The environmental groups sent the agency a letter Saturday arguing that the pipeline’s new route isn’t finalized and its permit application isn’t complete.

