Environmental group finds ‘significantly elevated’ levels of PFAS in creek sediments

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A local environmental group found significantly elevated levels of PFAS in Starkweather Creek sediments, according to a news release.

The Midwest Environmental Justice Organization (MEJO) and a group of teens from the East Madison Community Center have found significantly elevated levels of PFAS in Starkweather Creek sediments, in four separate areas of the creek.

According to a news release, the MEJO was planning group projects with teens from the East Madison Community Center when the DNR released data showing high PFAS levels in the Starkweather Creek. The organization said it decided to test the sediments in the creek before allowing the teens to participate in the projects.

MEJO officials said that government agencies believed the sediments would have little or no PFAS in the sediments. According to the release from MEJO, agencies didn’t believe the sediment needed to be tested, so the organization gathered samples from the creek’s sediment and brought it to the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene for testing.

The results reportedly showed up to 21,400 parts-per-trillion (ppt) of PFOS in the sediments in one part of the creek. PFOS is a toxic type of PFAS compound that can build up to very high levels in fish, officials said.

PFAS levels were measured at 27,800 ppt in part of the creek.

“Fifty years after the first Earth Day–which led to the creation of comprehensive environmental regulations in the United States–it is very problematic that high levels of toxic pollution remain in waters, sediments, and fish in progressive Madison, Wisconsin, home of Earth Day’s founder, Gaylord Nelson,” Maria Powell, PhD, MEJO executive director said. “City, county, and state government officials and political leaders must insist that these toxic chemicals be comprehensively assessed and cleaned up now.”

According to the release, the sediment had higher PFAS and PFOS levels than water in the same areas that the DNR had tested in 2019. The release said this is the first sediment PFAS data from the creek to date.

While the testing revealed elevated levels of PFAS compounds in the sediments, Powell said more testing would be necessary to determine the possible negative health impacts the elevated levels could have on people.

