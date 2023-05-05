MADISON, Wis. -- A local radio host has succeeded in his goal to break WORT-FM's record for the most guests interviewed in one hour.
Andy Moore, the host of the Friday 8 O'Clock Buzz, set out to beat the previous record of 71 guests then-host Jonathan Zarov set on Oct. 1, 1999.
On Friday -- Moore's one-year anniversary of hosting the show -- managed to talk to 86 people during what was dubbed "Guest-A-Thon."
Guests lined up outside the radio station Friday morning for a chance to appear on the show with Moore, who set up under a bright orange tent outside the building.
Among those to participate was Gov. Tony Evers, who talked about how he played bass guitar in, as Moore described it, the governor's "former life as a rock musician."
As for lucky guest 72, who helped Moore break the record? It was none other than Zarov.
"What we try to do on the the Friday 8 O'Clock Buzz is a perfect blend of the serious and the silly," Moore said. "I'll do joke interviews; I had Elon Musk on a month or so ago, last week, Tucker Carlson was on."
Andy Moore interviews Jonathan Zarov on May 5, 2023, as part of his effort to set WORT-FM's record for most guests interviewed in one hour. Zarov, who previously held the record, was record-setting Guest 72. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
PHOTOS: WORT radio host sets station record for most guests interviewed in one hour
Andy Moore interviews a guest on May 5, 2023, as part of his effort to set WORT-FM's record for most guests interviewed in one hour. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Andy Moore on May 5, 2023, amid his effort to set WORT-FM's record for most guests interviewed in one hour. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Andy Moore on May 5, 2023, as part of his effort to set WORT-FM's record for most guests interviewed in one hour. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
A counter keeps track of Andy Moore's progress amid his effort on May 5, 2023, to set WORT-FM's record for most guests interviewed in one hour. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Andy Moore interviews a guest on May 5, 2023, as part of his effort to set WORT-FM's record for most guests interviewed in one hour. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Andy Moore interviews Gov. Tony Evers on May 5, 2023, as part of his effort to set WORT-FM's record for most guests interviewed in one hour. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Andy Moore interviews a guest on May 5, 2023, as part of his effort to set WORT-FM's record for most guests interviewed in one hour. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Andy Moore on May 5, 2023, during his effort to set WORT-FM's record for most guests interviewed in one hour. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
On Live at Four earlier this week, Moore said he felt confident enough people would show up to break the record.
"I just hope we don't send people home without getting them interviewed," he said.
Photojournalist Brian Mesmer contributed to this report.
