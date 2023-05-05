Wisconsin Film Festival announces Audience Choice Award winners, 2024 dates Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email May 5, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wisconsin Film Festival announces Friday new 24- hour pop up short films on Youtube Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- The votes are in for this year's Wisconsin Film Festival Audience Choice Award winners.This year's festival brought over 27.000 people to theaters across Madison last month, organizers said, and included the final films shown at the former AMC theater at Hilldale.READ MORE: End of Wisconsin Film Festival marks final chapter of movie theater at Hilldale A total of 160 films were shown at 137 screenings during the week-long festival. Audience voted the following films as their favorites:Judy Blume Forever (Documentary)My Sailor, My Love (Narrative)Real People, Real Places (Shorts Program)The Cameraman (Restoration/Rediscovery)How I Learned to Fly/Margot’s Sister (Big Screens, Little Folks)Next year's festival is tentatively scheduled for April 4 through April 11.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Jones Digital Producer Kyle Jones is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at kjones@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Police: Janesville Craig High School coach arrested after recording device found in locker room Police trying to determine motive in deadly overnight shooting outside Madison bar Do you have seasonal allergies or COVID-19 symptoms? Allergist explains differences Federal regulators investigate complaint that Madison-area woman was trapped in flaming SUV Wisconsin governor orders election to fill Assembly seat Latest News Gallery Night draws art lovers of all ages WisDOT repairing Highway 35 near train derailment, will send BNSF the bill Event brings attention to missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls hwy 35 by train derailment Elvehjem students donate literacy kits for new mothers of color More News