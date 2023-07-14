Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra will host, broadcast two live ‘Concerts on the Square’

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra announced a new recording project Thursday meant to highlight the works of composers from backgrounds that are often underrepresented in classical music.

The "Musical Landscapes in Color" project is a five-year effort meant to "amplify the voices of living composers of color," WCO said. The project is funded by groups within the Madison and Dane County community.