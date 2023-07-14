MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra announced a new recording project Thursday meant to highlight the works of composers from backgrounds that are often underrepresented in classical music.
The "Musical Landscapes in Color" project is a five-year effort meant to "amplify the voices of living composers of color," WCO said. The project is funded by groups within the Madison and Dane County community.
So far, $327,000 has been raised for the project which WCO staff said is just over half of what is needed to complete the five-year initiative. Because of the money raised, "Musical Landscapes in Color" will launch in the fall of this year.
"The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is immensely grateful to our initial sponsors," WCO CEO Joe Loehnis said. "Their visionary contributions enable us to elevate the voices of living composers of color and foster a more inclusive and vibrant classical music landscape."
American Family Insurance has already pledged a total of $250,000 over five years for the project through its Institute for Corporate and Social Impact.
"“I’m inspired by Joe’s vision for the WCO," AmFam's Community and Social Impact Director Nyra Jordan said. "The Landscapes in Color Project aligns to our belief that music and culture are key to a thriving community which is why we are excited to be a part of this critical effort."
TruStage, formerly known as CUNA Mutual Group, has pledged a total of $25,000 over five years, and the Ditson Fund has given a total of $2,000.
