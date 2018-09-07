Weekend Soundtrack: 3 great tracks from Paul McCartney's new album

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - If you haven't heard the news yet, there's a band on the run coming to Madison and they're bringing Paul McCartney with them. As part of his "Freshen Up" tour, McCartney will be playing his first show in Madison on June 6, 2019. The tour is in support of his new album, "Egypt Station," which is being released this weekend. To celebrate the former Beatle's upcoming visit to the capital city, here are three stand-out tracks from his new album:

Friday- "I Don't Know" Believe it or not, even Paul McCartney can have a few bad days or even a bad few weeks. One of the first singles released ahead of the album, "I Don't Know" sets an honest tone for "Egypt Station." The slow jammer takes the listener through struggles we all face, asking "what am I doing wrong?" If you haven't experienced a Friday night where you're worried about everything that went wrong during the work week, let us at Channel 3000 know the secret.

Saturday- "Come On To Me" Your new Saturday night rock song has arrived. The four-minute rocker is about new love, just about to bloom. Even if McCartney was born in 1942, this youthful track will have you believe he's found the fountain of youth. With a catchy hook, fun guitar riff and thundering drums, this song will put enough energy in your Saturday night to reignite Beatlemania.

Sunday- "Dominoes" "Dominoes" is a classic late-period McCartney track. The acoustic-dominant song seems to take you from the darkness and into the light. Lyrically, the song references time, the distance it can leave between people and the hope in the future it brings. As always, reflection and Sundays always seem to go hand in hand.