Weekend Soundtrack: 3 best live performances from Counting Crows

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Counting Crows 2018

MADISON, Wis. - After the Counting Crows canceled their show at Breese Stevens Field Wednesday due to storms and security concerns, I made a bold statement in the newsroom: "It's too bad because the Counting Crows live show is almost as good as seeing Springsteen." Disbelief, doubt, and thoughts that I may have finally lost it rained down upon Channel 3000's assistant news director. Out of a drive to prove myself right and since the dreads of Adam Duritz will not grace any stage in Madison for the foreseeable future, here are my top three picks of stellar performances of the 1990s classic alternative rock band:

Friday: "Round Here" live at The Town Hall in New York City (2011)

Always the highlight of Counting Crows shows, this is one of the best performances of "Round Here," one of the band's early hits. The band rarely plays it straight like on the record. Duritz typically weaves in a new story into the original story as well as lyrics from other songs from their catalog and classic rock songs. This performance from 2011 shows the band at their best, splicing together "Round Here" and "Raining In Baltimore." It often feels like the band doesn't know where Duritz is taking them, but they always end up in the same place. Settling for youtube since the @CountingCrows show was canceled earlier this week https://t.co/Q1jsubf8t6 — Matthew Clark (@officialmattc2) September 21, 2018 Saturday: "Hanginaround" live in Camden, NJ (2017)

Even self-proclaimed downers like Counting Crows like to party sometimes. This performance of the band's 1999 hit "Hanginaround" is a great example of how a band can stay tight while being as loose as can be. The crowd can't resist getting down with the Crows when they break into this jam. It's a Saturday night party song if there ever was one.

Sunday: "Rain King/Thunder Road" (2007)

It's amazing how well Counting Crows' anthem "Rain King" and Bruce Springsteen's battle hymn of teenage love "Thunder Road" blend together. This brilliant performance from 2007 shows the band as a well-oiled machine, following their leader as he goes back and forth between "Rain King" and "Thunder Road." If this performance doesn't convince you of just how powerful of a live band Counting Crows is, I'm afraid nothing will.