MADISON, Wis. -- A film made right here in Madison had its debut at the Marquee Cinema at Union South Thursday night.
Its plot is something many of us can relate to, especially post-pandemic.
We're showing you a sneak peek of the movie Wasted and the group behind the camera.
Do you ever feel like you're falling? Alex Wilder does.
"He's going through a sunken place. He falls, hits his head and he goes through five layers of his subconscious," Jared Rosenthal, executive producer, said.
Okay, Alex Wilder isn't a real person. During this interview, the crew behind the camera was filming actor David Kopriva, who plays Wilder, against a green screen pretending to fall. Wilder is the main character of a new film called Wasted.
"Off the bat, people are probably thinking wasted as in drinking a lot," Rosenthal said.
That's not the case. Actually, the premise of the film is much more sobering.
"The concept is of wasted potential, because as we've experienced, a lot of craziness in the last few years of the pandemic. It's really been tough navigating the college experience after everything that's happened," Rosenthal said.
We visited Next Wave Studios in Madison for a behind-the-scenes look at the feature-length film from Badger Film Group, a student-run crew from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The big screen is a big deal, but these filmmakers have a bigger focus. They want to highlight Madison and show you don't have to go to Hollywood or New York to make a movie.
"We're making something special here. We want to kill. We want to make something fantastic. We want to blow people away. We don't want to make a student film. We don't want to make a great student film. We want to make a great film film," Benjamin Klein, director, said.
Wasted is 90 minutes long, but the 50 students in Badger Film Group have been working hundreds of hours, day and night since November, to complete it.
"We're so tired, but we're like, that was awesome though," Kopriva said.
There probably have been a few cups of coffee along the way to keep them from falling asleep, but the real awakening comes from a passion and love for film.
"For me, as someone who wants to direct, to have been able to actually direct a full-length feature film with 30 shoots and all these locations and working with so many actors; I genuinely feel I've already won," Klein said.
"Everybody's always like, 'Is it for school?' And you're like, 'No.' 'Are you making money?' And you're like, 'No.' They're like, 'Why are you doing it?' I'm like, 'Because we need to create,'" Kopriva said.
Rosenthal says he hopes when people see the characters, they see themselves.
"This movie was made to portray what has happened post-COVID and in going through different friend groups and really just becoming one's self that they're meant to become," Rosenthal said.
It's easy to feel like you've wasted your potential. So if you ever feel like you're falling, perhaps this film will show you it is possible to find a place to land.
"It doesn't matter how you look at all. It doesn't matter what people think. It's just... be yourself. Put everything out there. Put it on the line, because we don't know what happens after this, you know? Tomorrow's not guaranteed. We just got to do what we love, be who we are, and just have fun," Rosenthal said.
