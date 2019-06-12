Twin XL, New Politics set to perform at Fitchburg Festival of Speed

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Los Angeles trio Twin XL and Danish alt-rock band New Politics will headline the Fitchburg Festival of Speed on July 13.

The Fitchburg Festival of Speed will be held at the Agora complex. The event includes cycling races and run/walks to participate in or cheer on. The event also has food carts, local beer and kids' activities like inflatables, face painting, a balloon artist and a Fitchburg fire truck.

Twin XL's lead vocalist Cameron Walker-Wright was part of the band Nekokat, and brothers Stephen Gomez (bass) and John Gomez (guitar) rose to fame in The Summer Set before joining together to form their new pop-rock band.

New Politics has 10 singles, like "One of Us" and "Harlem!" The trio is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

For more information about the Fitchburg Festival of Speed, visit their website.

