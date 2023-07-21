MADISON, Wis. -- Friday was the day movie fans had been waiting a long time for: the release of the films Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer -- two movies that couldn't be more different.
But "Barbenheimer" has become a social media trend, with many aiming to see both movies on the same day.
"It's this really unusual dynamic," Grace Stanke, perhaps the closest thing to a "Barbie girl in our world" told News 3 Now on Friday.
Stanke is both a University of Wisconsin-Madison nuclear scientist and Miss America.
"It's this beautiful dichotomy of the two unexpected things being together," she said.
"I think that it shows that that people can have different aspects and unexpected aspects of their personalities, right? For me personally, growing up and competing in Miss America, so many people, when I walk in the room as Miss America, they're already stereotyping me in a certain way, right? But then when I say, 'Hey, I'm a nuclear engineer,' that all of a sudden shatters that Miss America stereotype," Stanke said.
She tweeted at the two movies: "I'm a nuclear engineer and Miss America, there's gotta be a crossover feature I can attend somewhere."
"As Miss America, part of my messaging was representing the women who can. Why are we putting boxes?" Stanke said.
That tweet blew up, so much so that Stanke's already been called "Barbenheimer" personified.
"Somebody made a meme about me too already, where it's like, 'Oh, the real "Barbenheimer,"' and then there's a picture of me. And I'm like, 'Oh, this is a bit strange,'" she said.
It's fitting, though, since she and Barbie both come from the Badger state.
"Barbie is from Willows, Wisconsin," Abbie Norderhaug, state archivist and director of acquisitions for the Wisconsin Historical Society, said.
"One of the developers of Barbie's main ideas was that little girls should be able to see themselves in Barbie and see themselves as they grow up. So I think setting her in a place like Wisconsin made that really accessible to a lot of kids in the country," she said.
The Wisconsin Historical Society has an archive collection of eight to 10 Barbie dolls from the 1960s onwards.
"We have more Barbies than Kens," Norderhaug said. But this story's not about Ken. It's about Barbie.
The donated collection includes a doll case with both manufactured and handmade clothes for the owner's dolls.
And just down the hall is a Wisconsin connection to the atomic bomb -- a diary by Wisconsin native Bertha Schultz, whose husband worked on the Manhattan Project.
"Bertha and her husband were from Wisconsin and moved to Arizona from Wisconsin for the project," Norderhaug said.
That collection includes photos of the Trinity test of the atom bomb, a large focus of Christopher Nolan's new epic.
"'On August 6th,' she writes, 'well it's happened,'" Norderhaug reads.
Stanke always encounters questions about the atomic bomb when discussing nuclear energy.
"It's unfortunate that with nuclear, we saw the tremendous bad use right off the bat," she said.
"When I talk to people and say, 'Hey, I'm a nuclear engineer,' people usually say, 'Oh my gosh, so you're going to go make bombs?' And I'm like, 'No, I would have a little bit of a moral dilemma with that personally,'" she added.
Since being crowned Miss America, Stanke has traveled 80,000 miles across the country educating people about what more clean nuclear energy can do.
And she's already planning the next crossover.
"A Miss America nuclear engineer crossover, a movie? Boy, I think it'd be kind of fun because it would show women that are in a different spotlight, right?," Stanke said.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.