MILWAUKEE -- Nearly 13 million people tuned in to Wednesday's Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee, host Fox News Media said Thursday.

The debate, which was the first of the 2024 election cycle, averaged 12,803,000 viewers when combining totals from Fox News Channel, Fox Business, Fox Digital and Fox Nation, according to company. Of those viewers, 11.1 million tuned in on Fox News Channel, while another 1.7 million watched on Fox Business.