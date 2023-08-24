Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum stand on stage before a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Director of the Marquette Law School Poll Charles Franklin joins Live at Four with his thoughts about the debate.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Eight candidates for the Republican nomination for president took the stage for the first GOP debate on August 23 in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash
Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum stand on stage before a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MILWAUKEE -- Nearly 13 million people tuned in to Wednesday's Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee, host Fox News Media said Thursday.
The debate, which was the first of the 2024 election cycle, averaged 12,803,000 viewers when combining totals from Fox News Channel, Fox Business, Fox Digital and Fox Nation, according to company. Of those viewers, 11.1 million tuned in on Fox News Channel, while another 1.7 million watched on Fox Business.
In a news release, Fox News Media said the debate drew more viewers than "70% of all presidential primary debates in the last two cycles," citing data from Nielsen.
Eight candidates took to the debate stage for the two-hour event at Fiserv Forum, but Republican frontrunner Donald Trump was not among them. Instead, the former president took part in a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that was released on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, minutes before the debate.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.