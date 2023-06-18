Taylor Swift draws record-breaking crowd at Pittsburgh stadium during Eras Tour concert

Taylor Swift performs onstage at Ford Field in Detroit on June 9.

 Scott Legato/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management/File

(CNN) — As Taylor Swift continues to travel through time on her epic Eras Tour, she hit an impressive milestone while performing in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The “Karma” singer broke an attendance record at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium when 73,117 Swifites flocked to the concert on Saturday, according to the venue. The impressive stat marks the stadium’s largest ever audience in its history.

