Sylvee opens for media preview Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. - Members of the media will get a sneak peak of Madison’s newest music venue Wednesday.
The Sylvee is letting media inside one day ahead of its grand opening.
The venue official opens Thursday night with a sold-out show for Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.
The rest of the venue’s schedule includes The Decemberists, Death Cab for Cutie and Kip Moore in October.
