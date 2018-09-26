Entertainment

Sylvee opens for media preview Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. - Members of the media will get a sneak peak of Madison’s newest music venue Wednesday.

The Sylvee is letting media inside one day ahead of its grand opening.

The venue official opens Thursday night with a sold-out show for Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.

The rest of the venue’s schedule includes The Decemberists, Death Cab for Cutie and Kip Moore in October.

