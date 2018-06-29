Summerfest changes carry-in rules because of extreme heat

Summerfest

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest has changed its carry-in policy for the weekend because of the extreme heat forecast, organizers said.

Outside food and drink are typically not allowed to be carried into the Milwaukee festival, but on Friday, festival officials said they will allow some carry-ins.

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect at 12PM today for all of southern Wisconsin. Heat index will climb to 100-110 this afternoon. No relief from the heat and humidity overnight with lows in the upper 70s. https://t.co/USLd7X6S8q pic.twitter.com/earYUO56JC — First Alert Weather (@news3weather) June 29, 2018

From noon Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday, fest-goers will be allowed to bring in sealed, unopened water bottles or an empty, clear plastic water bottle would be permitted "due to the excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service."

Representatives said as long as the water bottle is sealed, there is no restriction on the size of the bottle.

Summerfest will also offer misting stations throughout the grounds this weekend, organizers said.