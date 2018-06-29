Entertainment

Summerfest changes carry-in rules because of extreme heat

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 10:24 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 11:51 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest has changed its carry-in policy for the weekend because of the extreme heat forecast, organizers said. 

Outside food and drink are typically not allowed to be carried into the Milwaukee festival, but on Friday, festival officials said they will allow some carry-ins. 

 

From noon Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday, fest-goers will be allowed to bring in sealed, unopened water bottles or an empty, clear plastic water bottle would be permitted "due to the excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service."

Representatives said as long as the water bottle is sealed, there is no restriction on the size of the bottle. 

Summerfest will also offer misting stations throughout the grounds this weekend, organizers said. 

 

