Summerfest announces 2024 dates, celebrates 40% increase in attendance

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- The organizers of Milwaukee's Summerfest have announced the festival's 2024 dates following a successful 2023 run. The music festival will be held on June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6, following the three-weekend model it has used in recent years.

The announcement comes after a successful 55th anniversary celebration, which saw a 40% increase in attendance compared to 2022.

This year's festival featured sold-out performances for a musically diverse lineup including Zac Brown Band, Imagine Dragons, Odesza, Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan and more.

Summerfest also gave out more than 50,000 free tickets and provided over 27,000 pounds of food donations for Hunger Task Force.