MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- The organizers of Milwaukee's Summerfest have announced the festival's 2024 dates following a successful 2023 run. 

The music festival will be held on June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6, following the three-weekend model it has used in recent years.