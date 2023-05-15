MADISON, Wis. -- After Wisconsin elections became the focus in a popular HBO show on Sunday night, election officials say Wisconsin law doesn't have an exact answer for the fictional scenario depicted in the show.
The latest episode of the Emmy-winning series Succession, now in its fourth and final season, follows what happens in the ATN newsroom -- a fictional conservative news channel owned by Waystar Royco, the company at the center of the show -- the night of a contentious presidential election that weighs heavy on Waystar's executive team.
A Milwaukee County vote count location takes center stage in the episode as characters begin to make allegations about voter fraud and "false-flags" that sound all too familiar following the 2020 election.
Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers for the final season of Succession, particularly Season 4, Episode 8.
Featured at the center of the episode, titled "America Decides," is the presidential race between conservative candidate Jereyd Mencken (played by Justin Kirk) and Daniel Jiménez (played by Elliot Villar).
Behind the scenes, the Roy siblings Kendall, Roman and Siobhan (two of whom are co-CEOs of Waystar) jockey for the network to call the race for their preferred candidate, with major corporate stakes on the line.
As the episode progresses, reports of a fire at a Milwaukee County vote count location begin to surface. Initially thought to be an electrical fire, both candidates' teams soon accuse the other's supporters of firebombing the building. It's heavily suggested that Mencken's supporters are actually behind the attack.
Some 100,000 absentee ballots are destroyed in the fire, prompting Mencken's campaign to push Roman, one of Waystar's CEOs, to call the state in his favor in spite of the uncounted votes. Roman, calling the firebombing a "false flag" perpetrated by ANTIFA, plays along despite pushback from his siblings and the network's president, ultimately laying the ground for ATN to call the entire race for him.
What comes next in the series is yet to be seen.
Succession's foray into Wisconsin politics plays off of real-world events from the 2020 presidential election when Milwaukee became the focus of several false claims of voter fraud.
While entirely fictional, one Wisconsin election official said the scenario depicted in Succession's latest is "not far-fetched."
"We get open records requests here for things that I can't imagine a public policy purpose other than to try and interfere with the election," Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said in an interview with News 3 Now. "This is not really fiction from my point of view."
Wisconsin doesn't have any specific laws for dealing with catastrophic, ballot-destroying events like severe weather or targeted attacks, which means the process would fall to the courts.
"Generally what would happen is if those ballots are truly not recoverable, typically one of the candidates would file a challenge in court," McDonell said.
In a Twitter thread shared Monday afternoon, member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission Ann Jacobs said it'd be "very unlikely that the courts say 'too bad so sad." The more likely option, she said, would be for the courts to make changes to the state's certification deadlines to allow the effected voters to vote.
Given Milwaukee election officials count absentee ballots from a single, central location after polls close for the day, election workers would theoretically be able to pinpoint which individual voters might've had their ballots destroyed in Succession's fictional example. If that were possible, a judge presiding over this hypothetical situation could order the entire election be re-administered or the effected voters be given the chance to re-cast their vote.
In her thread, Jacobs also confirmed that ballots and their corresponding envelopes burned in the fictional fire would have been scanned when they arrived at the central count location, thus allowing officials to identify each and every voter whose ballot was burned.
Claire Woodall-Vogg, Executive Director of Milwaukee Election Commission, helped the screenwriters with understanding Milwaukee's election process, according to the show's official post-episode podcast. News 3 Now reached out but did not receive a response.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Logan Rude is the assignment editor and a digital producer for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lrude@wisctv.com. If you have a tip or news story you would like to see covered, e-mail it to tips@channel3000.com.