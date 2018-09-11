Review: 'Exit the King' an omen of the future?

Liz Lauren James Ridge (foreground), John Pribyl, Cassia Thompson, Sarah Day & Casey Hoekstra, Exit the King , 2018. Photo by Liz Lauren.

American Players Theatre this year has staged a number of plays that, while written for very different audiences, pose startling questions for contemporary society.

“Exit the King” is a good example.

First produced in 1962, the play by Eugene Ionesco, a French-Romanian playwright, “Exit” deals with the absurdities of death and an individual's (read, each member of the audience) inability to comprehend existence without him.

It features Kind Berringer (James Ridge), two wives, Marguerite (Tracy Michelle Arnold) and Marie (Cassia Thompson), a doctor, (John Prybl), a maid. (Sarah Day) and a guard (Casey Hoekstra).

The king is more than 100 years old and is seemingly oblivious to the fact that his kingdom has disappeared and no one pays any attention to his orders. Queen Marguerite insists on trying to convince him that he must face reality and his imminent demise. Marie, much younger, insists on protecting him from the truth.

The truth, of course, is that he is dying and, as the play progresses, much of his world just disappears.

As an existential portrayal, the play has its own power, as those of us who are aging can quickly comprehend. At a certain point in life, things we once controlled start to disappear.

But it is hard to watch the play without thinking of ways our own nation's empire seems to exert diminishing influence on the world around us and about how unwilling those in power seem to deal with that.

Political musing aside, “Exit the King” is a great performance.

Ridge is a master of physical comedy and he makes the most of that talent in this performance. At one point, he staggers backward and falls into a chair that Marie has scooted up behind him. If either Ridge or the chair were off their marks by a couple of inches, the scene could have been a disaster. They aren't.

Arnold and Thompson portray the dueling forces of reality and fantasy, of experience and hope. We assume great performances from Arnold, who has been with APT for 19 years. Thompson is a member of the Apprentice cast and holds her own with her far more experienced cast members.

The play, which concludes Sept. 27, is worth the trip to Spring Green.