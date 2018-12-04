Paul McCartney to perform at Lambeau Field in June

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images In 2005, Paul McCartney had the halftime spotlight at Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville, Florida.

Paul McCartney will perform at Lambeau Field in June as part of his Freshen Up U.S. Tour 2019, according to a release.

The Green Bay Packers and Live Nation announced the June 8 concert Tuesday, officials said. The Lambeau stop will be his first concert in Green Bay.

“We’re honored to welcome Paul McCartney to Lambeau Field and we’re excited for Green Bay to host such a celebrated musician and iconic performer for the first time,” Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said in the release. “We’re looking forward to fans of multiple generations joining us this summer for this historic show.”

McCartney will also be performing on June 6 in Madison.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

