Overture Center announces ticket sale dates for 'Hamilton'

MADISON, Wis. - Tickets for "Hamilton" at the Overture Center are going on sale Sept. 28.

Tickets will be available at 8:00 a.m. in-person at the Overture Center and online at overture.org by 10 a.m., according to information posted on the center's website.

Hamilton runs in Madison November 19 to December 8.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household, according to a release by the Overture Center. Ticket prices range from $99 to $234 with a select number of $340 premium seats available for all performances. Prices are subject to change, according to the release.

There will be a lottery for $10 seats for all performances. Details on the lottery will be announced closer to the show's arrival in Madison.

The show's producer, Jeffrey Seller, and staff at the Overture Center are reminding people to be wary of third-party ticket sellers.

Hamilton is the story of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War. He was also the nation's first treasury secretary.

The musical blends several different types of music, including hip-hop, jazz, blues and R&B.

