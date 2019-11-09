Olin Park holiday lights flip on this Saturday

MADISON, Wis. - The 31st annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park will turn on for the year on Saturday.

The Electric Group announced Santa will flip the switch on the seven-week display of lights at 6 p.m. The Fantasy 5K run starts at the same time. The public can start driving through by 7 p.m.

"The Electric Group's goal has always been to give this gift to community to enrich their holiday season with a tradition they can continue year after year with their loved ones," the organization wrote in a news release.

Lights will be on from dusk until dawn until Jan. 4.

It's free to drive through the park and see the display, but the group also accepts donations.



