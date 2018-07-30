New president, CEO announced for Overture Center for the Arts

Overture Center for the Arts Sandra Gajic

MADISON, Wis. - A new president and CEO of the Overture Center for the Arts has been announced.

Sandra Gajic was chosen through an international search guided by Arts Consulting Group, according to a release. She will start Sept. 24.

“It is such an exciting time at Overture,” Overture Center Foundation Board Chair Betty Harris Custer said in the release. “We feel that Sandra fills many of the traits we found to be critical—decisive leadership, collaborative style with senior leaders, skilled in diversity and inclusion, experienced in attracting millennials in a similar albeit larger market and experience with Resident Companies.”

Gajic has nearly 40 years of management experience in the private and public sectors, ranging from furniture manufacturing in Yugoslavia to public health administration in the United Kingdom and producing and presenting organizations in Canada, according to the release.

She worked as operations manager for 16 years at the Canadian Opera Company, officials said. She was also general manager and interim CEO of Arts Commons for three years before taking on the role of CEO of the Edmonton Opera from 2011 to 2013.

Gajic will be moving to Madison from Vancouver, where she was the director of the Vancouver Civic Theaters since June 2014, according to the release.

Former president and CEO of the Overture Center of the Arts, Ted DeDee, retired in May.