MADISON, Wis. -- After being postponed due to poor air quality and rain, the 40th anniversary season of Concerts on the Square kicked off Thursday evening in downtown Madison.
The event drew a healthy crowd to the Capitol Square, with eager attendees laying out blankets hours before the performance began to stake out their spots.
Among the attendees were Sue and Roger Richards, who have been attending the event since the beginning. In that time, they don't recall waiting this late for the season to start.
"We've seen delays, but not the first two weeks I think ever," Sue Richards said.
Originally slated for June 28, poor air quality due to Canadian wildfires led the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra to postpone the inaugural concert of the season twice. Rain on Wednesday forced another delay.
Sarah Rathod was lucky the concert wasn't postponed further.
"I'm actually sadly leaving Madison soon, so this is a big deal for me to be able to experience this once or two more times," she said.
Despite the delays, the enthusiasm for the concert, a Madison summertime staple, wasn't dampened.
"Hearing this type of music, a lot of people don't get exposed to this level of expertise," Rathod said.
