Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 11: Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons performs on stage on day 4 of Sziget Festival 2018 on August 11, 2018 in Budapest, Hungary.

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 11: Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons performs on stage on day 4 of Sziget Festival 2018 on August 11, 2018 in Budapest, Hungary.

MADISON, Wis. - Mumford & Sons announced a six-date worldwide arena tour that starts in November, and one of their stops will be at the Kohl Center in March.

The tour kicks off Nov. 16 in Dublin and will go through the spring, with tickets going on sale Oct. 12.

The band will play in Madison at the Kohl Center March 30 and will then head to Milwaukee for a show the next day.

A full list of shows can be found online.