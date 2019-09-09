Monroe Street Festival to celebrate 42 years

Amandalynn Jones

MADISON, Wis. - The Monroe Street Festival will take place this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the 1500-3500 blocks of Monroe Street, according to a press release.

This year's festival comes after the conclusion of a major road construction project. Events will happen rain or shine and include sales from local businesses, music and dance performances, children's activities, "Grab & Go" menu items from Monroe Street restaurants and the annual book sale at the Monroe Street Library, the release said.

