Monona Terrace rooftop concert moved indoors Thursday because of weather conditions

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 01:37 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 01:39 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Monona Terrace Concerts on the Rooftop has been moved indoors Thursday because of weather conditions.

The concert, featuring the band Madison County, will now be hosted inside the Exhibition Hall.

Officials with the Convention Center announced in a Facebook post that because of "little shade on the rooftop and heat indices of 95 to 105 degrees" they felt the public would be more comfortable indoors. 

The post says that free tickets are required, picnic baskets will be allowed, but no carry-in alcohol will be permitted. 
 

 

 

