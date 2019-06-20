MAMA, UCAN to host hip-hop concert series

Photo by Memory courtesy Madison365 Jalen " The Pro " McCullough spits fire on The Terrace. (Photo by Memory)

Photo by Memory courtesy Madison365 Jalen " The Pro " McCullough spits fire on The Terrace. (Photo by Memory)

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Area Music Association and the Urban Community Action Network have announced that they will host a new hip-hop concert series to provide more opportunities for hip-hop artists in the Madison area.

The first concert will take place at the High Noon Saloon on July 26 and will feature Chris Jewson, Ms. Lecter, Willie Wright, TG, Bang, Bob da Hippie, and music by DJ Pain 1. This event is for ages 18 and up. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased through the High Noon Saloon or through Facebook or at the venue on the day of the show.

Each event will feature hip-hop artists from the greater Madison area on a major stage in Madison with local hip-hop DJs to deliver high energy performances. The best performers will be asked to compete in our hip-hop competition and have a shot at a major cash award and prize packages as well as a chance to perform at the MAMA Awards show at the Overture Center next year.

"This is a new day in Madison," says Curt Davies, executive director of MAMA, in a statement. "We are challenging area Hip-Hop artists to bring their best and leave it all on stage."

MAMA hosts an awards show honoring the efforts of local musicians each spring and raises money to foster the next generation of musicians by helping fund youth music programs and by putting instruments in the hands of kids who might not otherwise have them. UCAN is a nonprofit organization in Madison WI dedicated to supporting sustainability in the Madison hip-hop community and advocating for equity in the local arts and entertainment scene.

"We are excited to build new partnerships that will increase opportunities for local hip-hop artists," UCAN President Karen Reece said in a press release. "Our partnership with MAMA has the potential to grow as more collaborators come on board."

The two community organizations are looking to sponsor and host up to four hip-hop events every year. To be considered for future performance opportunities or for more information, hip-hop artists, including rappers, singers and dancers, email hip-hop@themamas.org.

In addition to supporting area hip-hop artists, UCAN and MAMA are also sponsoring hip-hop music workshops in Madison-area schools. Each eight-week workshop brings hip-hop artists into the schools and includes the history of hip-hop along with lyric-writing instruction. The workshop concludes with a recording of compositions composed by each student.

