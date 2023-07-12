MADISON, Wis. -- If "Top Chef" plays on TV in your house every night, you may soon watch and recognize some of the places and faces. Bravo TV announced the show's coming to Madison and Milwaukee for its 21st season.
"Am I going to know anyone that's competing?" Chef Tory Miller said his first thought was.
The James Beard Award-winning chef and owner of Graze and L'Etoile restaurants is a viewer himself. "I was pretty hyped."
"Its kind of like a love/hate relationship, sometimes you see things and you're like, 'Why are they doing that?' And other times you're like, 'Yeah, that's a really cool challenge.' I really love what they've done for people's culinary careers," Miller said.
But will he put his chef's hat in to be a contender?
"When I was younger for sure, I was like maybe I could do it," he said. "For me as an owner and chef and a chef of two restaurants plus being a dad at home, it's really tough decision to go on TV and live my superstar dreams."
But he said the whole culinary community will benefit.
"Economically, it could be a really big win for us as well. Inevitably that's going to bring farmers and farming and cheesemakers and dairy, all of those things that we are known for and we celebrate everyday in our restaurants to be shown on television it's going to be so rad," Miller said.
Destination Madison worked with Travel Wisconsin for the past year and a half to put Madison on the show's map.
"We really took their lead to say what it is that they're looking for, what are those unique things that Madison can offer," Ellie Chin, the group's president and CEO, said.
Both she and Miller said it's the whole food community here that made our city the best dish to serve the show on.
"I think when you come here and meet our chefs, a lot of them are James Beard recognized," Chin said, "and you try our very eclectic dining scene, we are a no-brainer for 'Top Chef.'"
